'I love the culture of bakc*odi and jugaad': Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson wins over social media

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire entrepreneur behind the age-reversal project “Blueprint,” has found himself fascinated by India’s unique cultural nuances during his ongoing visit. Known for his meticulous lifestyle and groundbreaking health experiments, Johnson shared his admiration for India’s informal and humorous approach to life in a tweet that quickly gained traction.

“I love the culture of bakchodi in India. It perfectly captures my worldview: take your work seriously, not yourself,” Johnson tweeted on Tuesday, amassing over 50,000 views.

His statement resonated with many, leading to lively exchanges on social media. Responding to a comment about “jugaad” — India’s celebrated frugal innovation — Johnson shared his balanced view. “I like jugaad — most innovation comes from frugality. But if it means taking shortcuts, we are in trouble. Fixing air pollution in India will require an overhaul, can’t be done with jugaad.”

Johnson’s remarks about air pollution come at a critical time, as cities like Delhi and Mumbai grapple with hazardous air quality levels. His statement aligns with the growing calls for sustainable, long-term solutions to address the crisis, which has been a key focus of his ongoing India visit.

Earlier this week, Johnson visited Mumbai’s Soho House, where he engaged with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat, discussing innovation, technology, and India’s pressing environmental challenges.

“Fixing air pollution in India is not a one-step process. It will require systemic changes, but I am optimistic about India’s potential to innovate its way out of this,” Johnson said at the event.

During his visit, Johnson has also drawn attention for his disciplined health regimen, which includes a plant-based diet, over 100 daily supplements, and unique treatments like plasma transfusions. However, it was his candid embrace of Indian culture that captured hearts online.