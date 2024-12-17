‘I paid to pee (in my pants)’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal called out after Bryan Adams concert mismanagement

While Bryan Adams rocked the stage in Mumbai, the experience was far from enjoyable for some attendees, with one fan’s ordeal standing out. Sheldon Aranjo, a media and entertainment professional, took to LinkedIn to criticise EVA Global Events—the organisers—and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal for inadequate facilities at the venue.

Aranjo's frustration stemmed from a severe lack of toilets for over 1,000 attendees at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, leaving him with no option but to urinate in his pants.

In a scathing open letter titled *“I PAID to PEE (in my pants)”*, Aranjo described his ordeal. He shared that despite holding a *Gold* ticket, the toilet facilities were grossly insufficient, with only *three* loos available for the massive crowd.

The situation was exacerbated by long queues, unhelpful event management, and his personal health condition. “I am NOT ashamed to say that I am a diabetic with continence issues,” Aranjo wrote, including a photo of his soiled pants as evidence.

He remarked on the “amateur” management, suggesting EVA Global Events may have rushed into organising such a large-scale concert without adequate preparation.

Despite the chaos, Aranjo acknowledged Bryan Adams' performance as the saving grace of an otherwise frustrating evening. He urged organisers to improve their management before hosting similar events in the future, writing, “Please get your sh%t together before bringing down international artists and charging us money to be treated to your learning curve.”

With concerts and large-scale events on the rise in India, this incident serves as a wake-up call for organisers to prioritise basic facilities like sanitation and customer experience.



Diljit Dosanjh decides to stop performances in India until...



Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh announced during his Chandigarh concert on December 14 that he will no longer perform in India until the country improves its live show infrastructure. The statement comes as Dosanjh wraps up his hugely successful ‘Dil-Luminati Tour,’ which has seen packed audiences across North America, Europe, and India.

In videos widely shared on social media, Dosanjh addressed the audience in Punjabi, candidly highlighting the lack of proper infrastructure for live performances in India. He remarked, “We don’t have the proper infrastructure for live shows here. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people rely on it for work. Until the infrastructure improves, I won’t be doing shows in India again.”

The singer also suggested creating stages surrounded by audiences on all four sides to deliver a more immersive and engaging experience in future performances.