'I was made redundant along with thousands of others': Google lays off mental health & wellbeing manager

In yet another news around layoffs, Gaby Triess, a mental health and wellbeing manager who dedicated a decade of her career to Google, found herself among the unfortunate 12,000 individuals who were handed pink slips by the company. Reflecting on her experience, Gaby took to LinkedIn to share her story.

Gaby, based in the UK, expressed that the conclusion of her second maternity leave last week marked the end of her tenure at Google. “While the temporary protection during parental leave granted her additional time to process the shock, the reality of no longer being part of the vibrant Google community hit hard. After investing a decade of her life in a company that had always provided her with incredible opportunities, receiving the redundancy email felt like a major plot twist,” she said

"This is not how I envisioned my time at Google coming to an end," Gaby admitted. However, she remains determined to transform this unexpected change into a positive opportunity. Drawing from the invaluable experience she gained in her various roles, including working on Google Books, Google Movies & TV, and, most significantly, in Mental Health & Wellbeing, Gaby plans to carry her learnings forward.

Gaby touched upon the decade's worth of heartwarming and inspiring memories she created with the remarkable individuals she had the privilege of crossing paths with. She expressed her deep gratitude to her colleagues and said that she will genuinely miss them. Having actively participated in the company's well-being program, she recognizes the pivotal role it played in shaping her into the person she is today.

She signed off her post with “best is yet to come.”

On January 20, Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivered the unfortunate news to employees that approximately 12,000 people would be laid off globally, which accounted for more than 6 per cent of the company's workforce.

In March, Google informed its employees via email that fewer promotions to senior levels would occur this year compared to previous years. Additionally, there were reports that ex-employees who were laid off while on maternity or medical leave would not receive compensation for the remainder of their time off.

Further changes were communicated to Google employees in April through a memo from Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat. The memo indicated that perks such as free snacks and workout classes would vary based on the needs and trends of each office location. It was also revealed that some workers would have to share desk space as part of the company's plans to downsize certain offices.

