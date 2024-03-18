Indeed launches specialist Media Networks to address hard-to-fill tech job roles in India

Indeed, a global matching and hiring platform today announced the launch of Specialist Media Networks in India, to help employers hire for competitive and hard-to-fill job roles. These industry-specific networks enable employers to reach more candidates with specific, in-demand skills through targeted advertising.

Tech Network, the first of Indeed’s Indeed’s Specialist Media Networks, is focused on enabling employers with more options to target and reach qualified candidates in the technology sector. In the last year, ‘technical lead’ was one of the hardest-to-fill tech job roles in India. Similarly, job positions such as ‘JavaScript developer’, ‘senior .NET developer’, and ‘senior technology analyst’, are also proving to be hard to fill. This is largely due to the limited talent pool with the right skill set who would be interested in niche tech roles. Tech Network allows employers to target jobseekers where they engage most, to attract the right talent in the competitive tech sector. By opting into Tech Network when sponsoring a job on Indeed, employers can attract millions of qualified technology professionals in a competitive hiring landscape – all within their usual Indeed Ads workflow.

"In today's rapidly changing job market, the demand for skilled talent is high in India. We are committed to simplifying the hiring process for Indian employers by providing them with new and efficient ways to fill critical roles more quickly and connect with highly qualified candidates who possess the specific skills they need. Our goal is to streamline the hiring process and make it easier for employers to find the right talent." said Abhishek Dhasmana, Senior Product Director at Indeed. "Our new solution provides employers with more options to target and reach qualified candidates, whether they're actively job searching or passively open to new opportunities. This is just the beginning, based on the need and demand from other sectors, Indeed will launch other Specialist Media Networks."

Indeed has already collaborated with top tech platforms to distribute an employer’s job ads across more than 50 technology-specific sites, globally such as Stack Overflow, Amply, and HackerNoon. These sites receive over 500M total monthly visitors, providing additional visibility to an employer’s job ads. Employers using this network to hire are already receiving a significant rise in relevant applications, a 4.1X increase in relevant applications from skilled candidates.

This product launch is in line with Indeed’s commitment to better support the needs of employers and job seekers in India. In the near future, Indeed plans to strengthen its targeting and matching capabilities and launch new AI-powered products to help employers hire more easily and quickly, streamlining recruitment across industries.