India gets an ‘A’ from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for its fight against malnutrition

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has applauded India for its strong focus on tackling malnutrition, awarding the country an “A” grade for its dedication to solving this critical issue. In an interview with PTI, Gates highlighted how India has shown exceptional commitment to addressing malnutrition, especially given its income level.

Related Articles

Gates pointed out that India is using innovative systems like the public feeding programme and the Midday Meal Scheme to distribute fortified foods. However, he also acknowledged that while the country has made significant progress, it still faces a large challenge in overcoming malnutrition.

“I would give India an A for focus on the problem,” Gates said, emphasising how India’s government is more dedicated to solving this issue compared to other countries.

During the launch of the Gates Foundation’s 2024 Goalkeepers Report, which tracks progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Gates discussed the growing understanding of malnutrition. The Gates Foundation is the largest funder in this space, helping advance research on the microbiome—the bacteria in the gut—and how malnutrition, including the lack of vitamins and protein, affects children’s development.

Gates noted that malnourished children often suffer from lifelong physical and mental deficits. “If you don’t have full brain development at an early age, or full height and strength development, it doesn’t matter if you eat enough later,” he explained. This permanent impact can limit economic growth, making the fight against malnutrition even more crucial.

Gates also highlighted how India’s private sector is playing a key role in developing cost-effective solutions, such as anaemia treatments, which could benefit other countries, particularly in Africa. India’s advances in health innovations could serve as a model for global programmes in the coming years.

Gates praised the rise of philanthropy in India, with more tech leaders and businesses contributing to health initiatives, including tackling malnutrition. He also acknowledged long-time partners like the Tata Trusts and Nandan Nilekani but noted that the landscape of Indian philanthropy has expanded significantly over the past decade.

Reflecting on India’s role in global health, Gates described the period between 2000 and 2019 as a “miracle” due to widespread vaccine distribution, especially vaccines for rotavirus and pneumococcus. India not only adopted these vaccines but also became a major manufacturer, helping lower costs and increase availability for developing nations through GAVI, a global vaccine alliance.

With inputs from Agencies