'India is committed to taking the lead in AI': PM Modi highlights India’s commitment to AI and opportunities for youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s ambition to lead the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, focusing on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth. His remarks came after an insightful meeting with Vishal Sikka, former Infosys CEO and founder of Vianai Systems, on Saturday.

In a social media post, PM Modi shared his thoughts on the discussion with Sikka. “It was an insightful interaction indeed. India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth,” he wrote.

Sikka, who now helms a human-centred AI platform, described the meeting as inspiring. “I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology’s impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone,” Sikka posted on X.

The wide-ranging discussion explored AI’s potential impact on India and the imperatives for harnessing this transformative technology in the years ahead.

India’s push towards AI leadership is embodied in the IndiaAI Mission, launched last year to accelerate advancements in the sector. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved over ₹10,300 crore for the initiative, marking a significant investment in building the country’s AI ecosystem.

Key highlights of the mission include:

• Future Skills Training: Nearly 8.6 lakh candidates have enrolled in the IndiaAI ‘Future Skills’ programme, designed in collaboration with industry partners to meet the latest technological requirements.

• AI Data Labs: Facilities are being established in cities such as Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Shimla, Aurangabad, Patna, Buxar, and Muzaffarpur to advance AI-driven research and applications.

• Sectoral Impact: AI solutions tailored for agriculture, education, healthcare, logistics, and the financial sector aim to address India-specific challenges and drive efficiency.

The IndiaAI mission’s ‘Future Skills’ initiative aims to enhance the nation’s workforce readiness by reducing barriers to AI programme entry and expanding the talent pipeline.

“The programme is a step towards empowering youth with the skills needed to lead in an AI-driven world,” a government spokesperson said.

The government envisions AI as a transformative force across industries. In agriculture, AI can boost productivity through predictive analytics. In healthcare, it offers solutions for diagnostics and treatment planning. Similarly, education, logistics, and finance stand to benefit from AI’s ability to streamline operations and personalise services.