India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final 1 Match: How to watch it for free

India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final 1 Match is set to take place on November 15. This ICC World Cup 2023 match will take place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai while the second match will take place between South Africa and Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

The two teams that emerge as winner from these two matches will compete against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on November 19.

In this 50-over World Cup, India has won all the nine matches which led to 18 points with a net run rate of 2.570. On the other hand, New Zealand has won five matches out of nine. Notably, New Zealand has been 2019 finalists as well.

India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: How to watch it for free

The India vs New Zealand match will take place at 2 pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 1.30 pm. Just like other matches, this upcoming match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free. For those watching on TV or laptop will need to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

This match will also be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network on TV.

It is confirmed that former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham will attend this match at the Wankhede stadium. Iconic former cricketer Sachin Tendulakar will also be in attendance during this match.

India World Cup 2023 team

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Prasid.

New Zealand World Cup 2023 team

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Will Young.

Also Read:

New Apple iPad Air, iPad Pro models to launch in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

Elon Musk to get his own biopic directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky; Here's who can play him