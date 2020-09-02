Indian apps trend on Google Play Store after PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Several indigenous apps have raced to the top on Google Play Store in various categories, following their mention in the 68th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. The Aarogya Setu app has bagged the top spot under the health and fitness category, followed by StepSetGo, Home Workout, Loss Weight app for men, Increase Height Workout, and Six packs in 30 days. In fact, StepSetGo is the second-highest ranked free app on Google Play Store in India.

In the "social" category, apps like Josh, ShareChat, Moj, Chingari, and Roposo are among the top-10 apps on the Play Store that are made by the Indian developers. Chingari is believed to have filled the void left by the Chinese app TikTok. Chingari also allows content creators to showcase short viral videos in a near-exact same format as TikTok.

Desi education apps like Ap Sarkar Seva, PunjabEducare, Saraldata, Doubtnut, Drishti, and Kutuki Kids have also become popular among people in the country.

In the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, which was held on August 30, PM Modi spoke about various apps that took part in "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge". The prime minister encouraged citizens to support indigenously developed apps to boost "self-reliant India", popularly known as the "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" campaign.

PM Modi informed that 7,000 entries were received for this challenge, which included two-third app makers form tier-1 and tier-2 cities. PM Modi appreciated several apps that took part in the challenge, like Koo, Step Set Go, Chingari App, Kutuki, Ask Sarkar, among others.

The PM had said that "StepSetGo is a fitness app and it keeps a track of how much you walked, how many calories you burnt; it keeps track of the data and also motivates you to stay fit".

The PM also spoke about an indigenous microblogging app called "Koo" through which an individual can interact in mother tongue in any form, be it- text, audio, or video.

The PM also talked about business apps and gaming apps, such as Equal To, Books & Expense, Zoho Workplace, and FTC Talent in his radio programme.

Also read: PM CARES Fund received donations worth Rs 3,076 crore in 5 days

Also read: RFL scam: Shivinder Singh gets bail in bank fraud case, but will stay in jail; here's why