Indian space tech startup to launch six satellites in 2024 via ISRO and SpaceX rockets

Bengaluru-based space tech startup Pixxel is set to launch six satellites in 2024 using rockets from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and SpaceX, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed said that the company plans to use both SpaceX's rideshare missions and ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for these launches. Ahmed mentioned the choice between the two will depend on the readiness of their satellites and the availability of launch windows. "We are likely to have launches on both SpaceX and PSLV. However, this will depend on our satellite readiness and the launch schedules," Ahmed said.

In January this year, Pixxel inaugurated a 30,000-square-foot facility in Bangalore called MegaPixxel. During this event, they announced the plan to launch six hyperspectral imagery satellites. These satellites will be part of a larger constellation aimed at supporting various industries, including agriculture, energy, forestry, and environmental monitoring. The new facility will conduct all activities right from concept to launch.

Pixxel’s MegaPixxel facility can produce up to 40 large satellites annually, the team is working on nine satellites. Ahmed mentioned they plan to add more satellites in the latter half of this year and into next year.

Ahmed explained that SpaceX's Transporter missions, designed to carry multiple small satellites, generally run on schedule but can occasionally face delays. On the other hand, ISRO's PSLV missions depend heavily on the primary satellite, which can cause delays if the main payload is not ready. "If the primary satellite gets delayed, the entire launch has to be postponed. But if the SpaceX mission is ready earlier, we might go with that," he added.

In 2022, Pixxel launched its Shakuntala (Technology Demonstrator-2) satellite using SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. Including Shakuntala, Pixxel has launched three satellites so far, with the latest one in November 2022.