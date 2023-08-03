Infinix GT 10 Pro with Nothing Phone-like design to launch today: Expected price, specs, more

Infinix will launch its new smartphone called Infinix GT 10 Pro in India. The headlining feature of this phone is its design, which somewhat looks like that of Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone is confirmed to come with MediaTek 8050 chipset, a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with an interactive LED design that lights up on certain commands like when a game is launched or there are calls, message notifications or charging status updates, and so on. This design is called “Cyber Mecha Design”. It will be available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour variants.

The company has announced that the smartphone will be available for pre-order today itself.

Infinix GT 10 Pro India launch, pre-order offers, expected price

Infinix GT 10 Pro launch event will begin at 12 pm today. Infinix has announced that the pre-booking of the smartphone will begin at 12 pm today on Flipkart. The first 1000 customers who pre-book the handset will get a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount.

In terms of pricing, Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, reported 91Mobiles.

Infinix GT 10 Pro expected specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will come with 900 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by MediaTek 8050 chipset and will offer 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will also come with 8GB virtual RAM.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple-lens setup that might house a 108MP primary module. For selfies, you will get a punch-hole 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, Infinix GT 10 Pro will house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It will come with Stereo Dual speaker setup that supports DTS audio tech.

