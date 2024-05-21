Infinix GT 20 Pro launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check details about sale, offers, specifications, more

Infinix has introduced its latest smartphone, the GT 20 Pro, in India. Starting at Rs 24,999, the device features MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, a 144Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here’s a detailed look at its pricing, sale details, specifications, and special launch offers.

Pricing and Availability

8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 24,999

12GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 26,999

The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting May 28. Additionally, buyers using SBI, ICICI, and HDFC bank cards can avail a Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the starting price down to Rs 22,999. Early buyers will also receive a free gaming kit, including a GT Mecha Case, GT Cooling Fan, and GT Finger Sleeves, though this offer is time-limited.

Specifications

Design: The GT 20 Pro sports a distinctive Cyber Mecha design, with a customizable LED interface featuring eight color combinations and various lighting effects.



Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, it offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. A dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo display chip enhances gaming with features like 90FPS high frame rate and SDR to HDR conversion.



Display: The phone boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring smooth visuals and responsive touch.



Audio: It comes equipped with JBL-tuned speakers for an enhanced audio experience.



Battery: A 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage and quick recharge times. Infinix's VC Chamber Cooling technology helps manage heat dissipation during intensive tasks.



Software: Running on XOS14 based on Android 14, the GT 20 Pro promises a clean, bloat-free user experience. Infinix also commits to providing three years of security patches and two major Android OS updates.



Special features



Gaming Focus: Infinix is positioning the GT 20 Pro as a gaming-centric device, highlighted by the inclusion of a cooling fan and other gaming accessories.

LED Customization: The customisable LED lights add a unique aesthetic, that is marketed towards gamers and tech enthusiasts.