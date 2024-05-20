Apple iPhone 16 series: New colour options leaked ahead of launch

Apple is making some changes to the color options for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series. According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in Black, White/Silver, Natural Titanium, and a new Rose color. This means the blue variant seen in the iPhone 15 Pro will be replaced.

For the baseline models, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Kuo expects Apple to offer them in Black, White, Green, Pink, and Blue. There may be some renaming or slight changes in the appearance of these colors, similar to previous renaming instances like the shift from "White" to "Starlight."

Kuo also mentioned that Apple plans to redesign the battery enclosure for the iPhone 16. The new design will use stainless steel instead of aluminum. While stainless steel is less effective at dissipating heat, it provides better rigidity and protection. Additionally, this redesign will make the battery easier to remove, aligning with new European Union regulations regarding the repairability of smartphones.