WhatsApp's new feature alert! WhatsApp account can now be linked to Facebook, Instagram account

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to connect their WhatsApp account to Meta's Accounts Centre. This feature enables users to share WhatsApp Status updates directly to Facebook or Instagram Stories and log in to multiple Meta apps, such as Instagram or Facebook, using a single account. The feature is optional and turned off by default.

Related Articles

The main reason this feature exists is to streamline the experience of using multiple Meta apps. For those who frequently share updates on WhatsApp and also use Instagram or Facebook, this feature allows them to post their WhatsApp Status directly to those platforms without the need for separate uploads. This can save time and effort while ensuring users stay connected with friends across all platforms.

The single sign-on capability simplifies the process of logging back into WhatsApp or other Meta apps, especially when switching devices or after logging out. Although optional, Meta plans to expand this feature to include tools like avatar management and AI sticker sharing across apps in the future.

Meta claims that privacy remains a priority, as WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption ensures that private messages and calls stay secure. The company has assured that connecting to Accounts Centre does not compromise this security.

Here’s how you can connect WhatsApp to Accounts Centre:

1. Update your app: Ensure you’re using the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. Go to settings: Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Settings menu.

3. Find the option: Look for an option to add your account to Accounts Centre. If you don’t see it yet, it may not have been rolled out in your region.

4. Link your accounts: Tap on the option, follow the prompts, and log in with your Meta account credentials if needed.

5. Adjust sharing preferences: Set up how you want to share updates, like enabling the ability to post WhatsApp Status updates on Facebook or Instagram.

6. Remove if necessary: If you no longer want to use this feature, you can go back to the settings and remove WhatsApp from Accounts Centre.

Availability: The feature will be rolled out gradually worldwide over the coming months, so users are advised to keep checking their WhatsApp settings for updates.