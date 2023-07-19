Instagram introduces templates for Reels to make it easy to choose audio, AR effects, and more

Instagram has introduced a new and easier way to make Reels on the platform called “Template Browser”. It will allow users to simply drop images or video clips in your chosen template and you are good to go. With this feature, the photo-sharing social media platforms aims to build on the Reels templates feature to make it easier and more fun to create and share on Instagram.

Template Browser will let users to simply sift through the templates by categories like Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio they’ve saved.

How to use templates to make Reels on Instagram

Here are the quick steps that you can follow to create Reels in an easier and quick way. Here’s how you can use the Template Browser for Reels on Instagram.

Open the Instagram app and tap on the “Create” option Go to “Reel” Tap on the image icon in the bottom left corner Tap on the “Templates” option in the top right corner Choose the desired template and add images and clips

and your Reel will be ready to post.

If you see a Reel template that you like, you can simply tap on the “Use template” button. As per the blogpost, “You can also see how others have used templates made by your favorite creators by tapping on the ‘Template by’ button in the reel. This will take you to a page with examples of how people got creative and added their own spin.”

In addition to this, Instagram is also planning to update its editing tools for Reels on the platform. With the new update, when a user makes a Reel with the template, elements like audio, number of clips, duration of clips and AR effects will automatically be added to the Reel.

The company further adds that soon automatically add transitions and text that were used in the original Reel. These templates will be customisable so that users can add or remove clips, adjust the timing of individual images/clips or even edit pre-loaded element.

