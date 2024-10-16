Instagram launches 'Profile Cards' to make sharing your handle more engaging

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called 'Profile Cards,' which is designed to make sharing your account more engaging. This two-sided digital card displays key details of your Instagram profile, including a scannable QR code, profile picture, bio, and a new option to add a personal touch with a background image, links, and even a song of your choice. It essentially works like a digital business card for your Instagram account, providing a quick and creative way to present yourself online.

The new feature combines practicality and personalisation. One side of the card includes your profile information, such as your handle, bio, and category (like personal, creator, or business). You can also choose to add a song, making it more dynamic and reflective of your style or mood. The other side has a QR code that anyone can scan to quickly access and follow your profile.

Creators, professionals, and casual users alike can benefit from Profile Cards. For creators or businesses, it's a handy tool to share contact information and important links in a visually appealing way. Regular users can use the card to easily connect with others, offering a seamless way to expand their network or promote their Instagram presence.

How to create and customise your profile card

To get started, go to your Instagram profile, tap “Share Profile,” and then select the pencil icon in the top-right corner to edit your Profile Card. You can change the background, add links, or pick a song to make it truly yours. Once you’re happy with the design, you can share it on your Instagram story, save it as an image to share on other platforms, or even send it directly to your friends.

The Profile Card also includes an “Add to Story” option, which creates a rotating, two-sided display of the card, allowing you to showcase your customised design in a more interactive format.

A new tool for Gen Z and beyond

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, says this feature is part of a broader push to meet the needs of Gen Z users, who increasingly view their Instagram profiles as a kind of digital resume. According to a recent survey, more than half of Gen Z respondents expressed a desire to become influencers, making tools like Profile Cards essential for self-promotion and personal branding.

Although Instagram has used QR codes for account sharing since 2018, the new Profile Cards bring a richer, more versatile experience. By offering users a fun and creative way to share their interests and personality, this feature is poised to help people network, collaborate, and grow their audience. It’s now available globally, giving users a fresh way to promote themselves on Instagram and beyond.