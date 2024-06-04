Instagram might finally stop you from scrolling but not to reduce your screen time

Instagram is testing a new "ad breaks" feature that pauses your scrolling to display an ad before you can continue. The feature was spotted by users on Twitter and Reddit who saw these unstoppable ads on their feeds. Later Instagram confirmed (via The Verge) that they are testing this new type of ads. So far, the unstoppable ads have not been made a permanent feature. Instagram will be deciding that based on the tests.

Users have noticed these ad breaks while scrolling through stories and posts. After a certain amount of scrolling, the app stops and shows an ad break icon with a countdown timer, indicating how long you need to wait before you can resume scrolling. When tapping the icon for more information, Instagram explains, "Ad breaks are a new way of seeing ads on Instagram. Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing."

Instagram already displays sponsored posts and ads within your feed and Reels, but these unskippable ad breaks take it a step further. This move seems quite disruptive and is clearly aimed at driving more value for advertisers. Instagram already posts on user’s feeds from accounts that the user does not follow. Many users have complained about seeing numerous posts from unknown accounts before reaching the photos and videos shared by the people they actually follow.

YouTube is also popular for employing unskippable ads before and during videos, even expanding 30-second commercials to its TV app. However, YouTube uses it for long form content, specially when compared to Instagram stories and reels.