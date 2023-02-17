Instagram-rival Snapchat crosses 750 million monthly active users

Snap Inc said that their popular social media app Snapchat has crossed a new milestone - over 750 million monthly active users. The company also said that over 375 million people use the app on a daily basis. The Snapchat+ subscription service also amassed more than 2.5 million members within seven months of it going live.

The upward trend in users will be welcome news for Snap whose share has been down by over 70 per cent in the last year. The company said in an investor day event that it sees "a path for Snapchat to reach over 1 billion people in the next two to three years."

What is Snapchat?

Snapchat is a social media platform that has become increasingly popular among younger generations in recent years. Originally launched in 2011, the app allows users to share photos and short videos that disappear after being viewed. This feature has contributed to the app's appeal, as it allows users to share more candid and spontaneous content without the pressure of having it permanently recorded.

One of the primary features of Snapchat is the "Snap," which is a photo or video that can be shared with friends on the app. Users can add filters, captions, and other special effects to their Snaps, which can make them more interesting and engaging. Snaps can be sent directly to individual friends or added to a user's "Story," which is a collection of Snaps that can be viewed by all of their friends for 24 hours.

Another popular feature of Snapchat is the "Discover" page, which features content from various media outlets, celebrities, and brands. This content can include news stories, short videos, and interactive features that allow users to engage with the content in new ways. Discover content is updated daily, providing users with a fresh stream of content to explore.

One of the more recent additions to Snapchat is the "Snap Map," which allows users to share their location with their friends on the app. Users can see where their friends are on a map, and can also view "Our Story" content from events happening around the world. This feature has sparked some controversy, with concerns raised about privacy and potential safety risks.

Snapchat also offers various advertising options for brands and businesses, including sponsored filters, Snap ads, and sponsored lenses. These advertising options allow brands to reach Snapchat's large and engaged user base in unique and creative ways.

