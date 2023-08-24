‘Can’t wait’: Internet hyped after 'Tekken 8' game announced for Republic Day 2024 release

This year has been a treat for enthusiasts of fighting games, with releases like Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Guilty Gear Strive gracing the scene. The spree of intense combat experiences is set to endure at least until early 2024. Bandai Namco, during Gamescom 2023, just disclosed that Tekken 8 is scheduled to land on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26th, with pre-orders commencing today.

As the tenth installment in the enduring series, Tekken 8 boasts an assembly of 32 distinctive fighters, a roster that happily includes King. The latest trailer notably signifies the inception of "a new Tekken saga," as the series bids farewell to its longstanding antagonist, Heihachi Mishima, whose journey has concluded.

Among its innovations, Tekken 8 unveils an original single-player adventure known as Arcade Quest. Within this mode, players can shape their own character, who seems to step into a virtual arcade realm to partake in Tekken tournaments, creating a layer of intriguing meta-experience.

The unveiling of Tekken 8 initially took place in 2022 at the PlayStation State of Play showcase. This addition to the series stands as the tenth iteration of the fighting game legacy. Notably, the game will witness the return of Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, who was previously assumed deceased but ultimately revealed to be missing.

