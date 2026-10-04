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iOS 27 Siri gets smarter: 3 new features that can make your iPhone more useful

iOS 27 Siri gets smarter: 3 new features that can make your iPhone more useful

Apple’s latest Siri experience brings easier automation, screen-aware actions and saved conversations, giving the voice assistant a more practical role on your iPhone.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 9:00 AM IST
iOS 27 Siri gets smarter: 3 new features that can make your iPhone more usefulSiri in iOS 27 can automate tasks, understand your screen and save ongoing chats.

Apple’s Siri has traditionally been used for quick tasks such as setting timers, checking the weather or asking simple questions. But according to a recent Tom’s Guide report, the Siri experience in iOS 27 goes much further, with features that make the assistant more integrated into everyday iPhone use. The biggest changes are not just about getting better answers. Siri can now build Shortcuts from a routine described in natural language, pull event information directly from the content on your screen and create a calendar invite, and a new standalone Siri app lets conversations and research threads stay available for follow-up questions.

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Siri can build Shortcuts from your instructions

Creating a custom Shortcut could previously feel complicated, especially if you are unfamiliar with Apple’s Shortcuts app. In iOS 27, Siri can handle much of that work for you.

Open the Shortcuts app, tap the + icon and select the new Prompt bar. You can then describe the routine you want to create. After tapping the arrow, Siri generates the routine, which you can review before tapping Done to save it.

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This means you don't necessarily need to understand how individual Shortcut actions work. You can describe what you want your iPhone to do, and Siri can turn that instruction into an automation.

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Siri can see your screen and keep conversations going

Another useful addition is Siri’s ability to work with information displayed on your iPhone. If you are viewing an email containing flight details, a group chat discussing dinner plans or a website showing concert dates, you can ask Siri to add the information to your calendar.

Siri can identify details such as the event title, time and address from the screen and present a calendar invite for confirmation. This removes the need to manually copy information, switch apps and enter the details yourself.

Apple has also introduced a standalone Siri app in iOS 27. It keeps research threads available, allowing you to return to the same conversation and ask follow-up questions without starting from scratch. For instance, if you ask Siri to help plan a trip, you can continue refining the same thread by asking for cheaper restaurants or options grouped by neighbourhood.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 4, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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