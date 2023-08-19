iPhone 15 launch: Foxconn's logistics unit Jusda opens new office in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the iPhone 15 launch in September, Jusda, the logistics arm of Foxconn Technology Group, opened an office in Tamil Nadu on Friday. V Lee, the Foxconn representative in India, in a LinkedIn post, said JUSDA India celebrated the opening of its TN hub on 8/18, with hopes of a thriving logistics business in India.

As per its website, Jusda is the only authorised supply chain management company of Foxconn Technology Group.

"Jusda India celebrated the opening of its TN hub on 8/18, with hopes of a thriving logistics business in India," Lee wrote in his LinkedIn post. He also thanked the Government of Tamil Nadu, DPIIT and MeitY for making the event possible.

Earlier this week, it was reported a Foxconn Technology Group plant in Sriperumbudur is preparing to deliver the newest devices only weeks after they start shipping from factories in China. The production was started to narrow the gap between the operations in India and the manufacturing base in China, a report in Bloomberg News stated.

The new iPhone, likely to be announced on September 12, 2023, is slated to be the biggest update to the device in three years.

Jusda has over 20 years of experience in lean supply chain management, with a focus on end-to-end supply chain integration in the whole process for manufacturing industry, its website said. In India, Jusda has presence since 2017 and has over 100 employees spread across four offices and 15 warehouses.

The major industries it serves include electronics/high-tech, clothing, retail, e-commerce, engineering and industrial products, home and furniture.

iPhone 15 launch

Apple iPhone 15 launch event is likely to be held on September 12 or 13 as per various leak reports. Business Today has reported that Apple's iPhone 15 has been spotted in India's regulatory database. This matches with the speculated launch timeline of the device next month.

A listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards has listed an Apple phone which has the model number A3094, it is believed to be iPhone 15. The purported listing of iPhone 15 on the BIS database was spotted by MySmartPrice.

Last year's models belonging to the iPhone 14 series came with the model numbers A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882.

Apple's shipment of the iPhone 15 to its vast customer base might encounter delays due to ongoing supply challenges the company is currently addressing, as per reports.

As per a report on 9To5Mac, insights from an investor note by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu reveal that Apple's initial projection of delivering over 80 million iPhone 15 units this year has been adjusted to around 77 million units.

This adjustment comes as a response to supply constraints primarily stemming from Sony's camera sensors, which are a crucial component of the phones.

Apple is planning to introduce exciting new features, which were revealed in a video leaked ahead of the official launch. One prominent addition is the Dynamic Island feature, which promises to bring a punch-hole display to all variants of the iPhone 15. This means users can expect a sleeker design with thinner bezels and a larger display.

The iPhone 15 is said to feature a 3,877mAh battery, surpassing the 3,279mAh unit found in the iPhone 14. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is rumored to sport a larger 4,912mAh battery, a significant improvement from the 4,325mAh capacity of the iPhone 14 Plus.

