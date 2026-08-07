iPhone 18 Pro launch at risk? Apple scrambles to secure memory chips

Memory shortage could create iPhone 18 Pro supply issues

According to semiconductor analyst Tim Culpan, the memory chip shortages are slowing Apple's production plans. Although the company is reported to have produced around $1 billion worth of unpackaged processors, but they can not be used until the memory chip demands are met. Now, to avoid production delays, Apple is said to speed up deliveries of DRAM needed for upcoming devices.

It is also suggested that Apple and its suppliers have enough devices to meet the initial demand for iPhone 18 Pro models and the new iPhone Fold. However, it is suspected that the supplies could soon become tight after launch, resulting in longer delivery times for customers ordering online and retail stores running out of stock quickly.

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Reportedly, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chip based on TSMC's advanced 2nm (N2) process. While TSMC has already begun mass-producing these chips, the development cannot be fully completed because the required DRAM memory chips have not arrived. This has started to impact the final stages of iPhone manufacturing.

For this reason, iPhone manufacturers like Foxconn and BYD may receive packaged processors later than planned, eventually delaying the manufacturing timeline.

iPhone price hike

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also acknowledged the difficulties due to the memory chip shortage. In the latest earnings call, Cook said that Apple is “seeing some very significant constraints currently, with limited flexibility in the supply chain.”

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The company also raised the prices of its products across iPads, MacBooks, TV, and other devices. Now, we expect to see an iPhone price hike for the iPhone 17 series models, as well as the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Fold.