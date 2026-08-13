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Pixel Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 9: Features, price and key differences you should know

Pixel Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 9: Features, price and key differences you should know

Google's Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 bring new health, fitness and smart features, giving you two premium smartwatch options with different software ecosystems and capabilities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 5:30 PM IST
Pixel Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 9: Features, price and key differences you should knowPixel Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 9 compared on features, health tracking, design and price

Google has launched the Pixel Watch 5, introducing a health capability that tracks long-term trends in insulin resistance without needing a blood sample, drawing on measurements like daily movement, sleep patterns and heart rhythm.

This debut follows Samsung's recent release of the Galaxy Watch 9 in India, presenting buyers with two fresh premium smartwatch options. Although both models target wellness, fitness tracking, and everyday smart functionality, they vary across pricing, software, sensors, displays, and overall design.

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Pixel Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 9: Features and design

The Pixel Watch 5 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes and features a 3,000-nit domed Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display. Google rates battery life at up to 30 hours for the 41mm model and 40 hours for the 45mm version. It runs on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor and works with most phones running Android 12 or newer.

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The Galaxy Watch 9 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It uses a sapphire crystal display with up to 3,000 nits brightness and is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform. The 40mm model has a 390mAh battery, while the 44mm version gets a 445mAh unit. Samsung rates usage at up to 40 hours with AOD off for the 40mm model.

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Health, fitness and AI features

Pixel Watch 5 combines Gemini with Google Health features, including proactive suggestions, improved GPS tracking and Health Guardian tools. These include breathing emergency detection and monthly trends covering blood pressure, sleep breathing quality and insulin resistance, although availability varies by region.

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Galaxy Watch 9 focuses on Samsung Health, with features such as Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Heart Health Score, Vitals and AI-powered health insights. Its BioActive sensor tracks metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and respiratory rate during sleep.

Pixel Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 9: Price

Samsung's India website lists the Galaxy Watch 9 40mm Bluetooth at ₹ 37,999, while the 44mm version starts at ₹ 40,999.

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Google has announced the Pixel Watch 5 at ₹ 42,900 for 41mm and ₹ 45,900 for 45mm. The linked Google announcement does not specify an India price.

Which smartwatch should you buy?

You can choose based on your ecosystem and priorities. Pixel Watch 5 fits naturally into Google's Gemini and Google Health experience, while Galaxy Watch 9 integrates closely with Samsung Health and Galaxy devices. Both offer a bright display, health tracking, AI features and multiple size options.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 5:30 PM IST
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