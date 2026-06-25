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iPhone 18 Pro price may not be as expensive as you think: Here’s what to expect

iPhone 18 Pro price may not be as expensive as you think: Here’s what to expect

Those who are planning to buy the latest iPhone 18 Pro models may have to spend a little extra. Here's how much the new generation iPhone may cost during launch.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jun 25, 2026 3:22 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro price may not be as expensive as you think: Here’s what to expectKnow how Apple may plan to increase prices of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the growing prices for consumer electronics, saying that “price increases are unavoidable.” The statement has led to anticipation around the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series pricing and whether it could launch with a massive price hike. 

Cook also said, “We’re doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we’ve been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable.”

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Must read: iPhone Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Can Apple finally challenge Samsung’s dominance in foldable market?

iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max price hike

Now, prediction by J.P. Morgan forecasts that iPhone 18 Pro models may not be as expensive as we previously thought. The report highlighted that iPhones could get a price hike between $50 (about Rs 4,800) and $100 (around  Rs 9500).

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models come at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.

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In India, we can expect a price hike between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. Hence, the price of iPhone 18 Pro is between Rs 1,40,000 and Rs 1,45,000. Whereas, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost Rs 1,55,000 to Rs 1,60,000. 

Must read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Should you upgrade?

While the reason for the price hike has not been confirmed, it suggests that the increase in price of  RAM, storage, and camera components and the inclusion of powerful AI-focused hardware, could be contributing factors behind the increase.

Therefore, those who are planning to buy the latest iPhone 18 Pro models may have to spend a little extra. However, the exact pricing is yet to be confirmed. Reports suggest that the new generation iPhone models will launch in September 2026, but the standard iPhone 18 model may launch later in March 2027, alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 models.

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Published on: Jun 25, 2026 3:21 PM IST
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