iPhone 18 series will feature Apple's C2 modem: Report

Despite the iPhone 18 launch being at least 18 months away, the rumour mill has already started churning up stories about the devices. Once again, a new report has suggested that Apple's iPhone 18 series will feature the C2 modem, Apple's custom cellular chip.

According to a 9to5Mac report, Jeff Pu of GF Securities has mentioned in his latest note to investors that he expects Apple to pack the “C2” modem in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026.

Apple debuted the C1 chip in the recently launched iPhone 16e, after years of featuring Qualcomm's cellular modems in its iPhones. However, the C1 chip is unlikely to feature in the iPhone 17 series expected to launch later this year. This is because the C1 lacks support for ultra-fast mmWave 5G, meaning users miss out on the extreme speeds available in locations like stadiums, airports, and dense urban areas. Apple has acknowledged this limitation, stating that the C1 is only the beginning and that future iterations will improve. This most likely means that Apple isn't going to put this modem chip inside their flagship handsets.

Instead, the iPhone 17 series will most likely feature Qualcomm's modems. Apple's current agreement with Qualcomm runs till March 2027, allowing Apple time to refine its modem technology while still using Qualcomm’s hardware in premium iPhone models.

Notably, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that the iPhone 17 Air will also use the C1 modem.

Earlier, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon had mentioned how Qualcomm's newly launched X85 modem was miles ahead of Apple's C1 chip, and it would create a "huge delta" in performance between premium Android devices and Apple’s iPhones.