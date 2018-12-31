iPhone battery replacement: Last day to get new Apple battery for Rs 2,000

Today is the last day to get your iPhone battery replaced. Earlier last year, Apple dropped old iPhone battery replacement prices around the world, including India. The offer lasts until December 31, 2018, which means today is the last day when old iPhone owners can replace their iPhone battery for as low as Rs 2,000.

Earlier in December 2017, Apple announced the battery replacement programme after it admitted that it was slowing down the performance of older iPhone models. Apple said the slowdown was due to the power management feature in iOS 10.2.1. The feature was introduced to check phone shutdowns owing to faulty batteries. To placate its customers, Apple had then offered to replace batteries of older iPhones for Rs 2000 in India. Once the iPhone battery replacement discount ends on December 31, the price will likely go back to approximately Rs 6,500 in India.

"We've been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise," the company had said.

The battery replacement programme covered batteries of older iPhones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE. The programme was also extended to the newer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. To find out if your battery is faulty go to Settings -> Battery, you'll find a new "Battery Health" section. This page will display the maximum capacity of the phone's battery.

iPhone owners looking to replace the battery of their old iPhones may want to head to the nearest Apple retail store or Apple Authorised Service Provider. You can visit Apple website to locate your nearest Apple service center. Meanwhile, to prevent similar battery issues in future, Apple introduced a new Performance Management feature with its iOS 12.1 update. The update lets the users themselves lower the performance of their phones in case the battery starts to deteriorate.

Edited By: Udit Verma