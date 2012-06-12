Review: IRISPen Executive 6

IRISPEN EXECUTIVE 6

Price: Rs 12,999

If you were looking for technology that can help you digitise printed words, then your wait has come to an end. The IRISPen Executive 6 can read text, line after printed line, and convert that into digital content. The emphasis on printed line is to clarify that this device cannot read manuscripts.

The installation is fairly simple. You have to run the CD first to instal the programme before plugging in the USB cord at the back end of the pen. Once the programme is running, it will ask you to calibrate the pen, a process you will have to repeat almost every time you use the pen.

Once this is done, just roll the pen over the text that you want scanned. A small window at the left hand corner of your PC screen will tell you which lines are being scanned. After a while - this can be a sentence, a paragraph or a page - you can use the two keys on the pen to flush the text or paste it on to a Word or TXT file. It is better not to stretch the pasting to beyond a paragraph.

You will, however, need to frequently review the pasted text as the pen has a tendency to miss items. To prevent this, ensure that the pen is fully pressed as you roll it on the text and the yellow LED is on. The pen can also read barcodes, dot matrix prints and fine print. The two buttons on the pen can be easily customised to introduce enter marks, spaces and even undo scans. But the use of the buttons will take some time to master.

While the company claims it can read 'hand printing', we could get it to read just numerals but failed to read alphabets, even block letters.

BAG IT OR JUNK IT? Buy if you have the specific use

Courtesy: Gadgets and Gizmos