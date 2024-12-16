Is Elon Musk really doing a $20 million crypto giveaway? New fake video goes viral

A deepfake video of Elon Musk announcing a $20 million cryptocurrency giveaway has gone viral, causing widespread confusion. The video directs viewers to a website called Elon4u.com, falsely claiming the giveaway is legitimate.

In the video, Musk appears to promise the giveaway, stating: “I’ll be doing a $20 million crypto giveaway at Elon4u.com for one week starting December 13.” He reassures viewers that participating is quick and simple, adding urgency to lure people into the scam.

The video was quickly debunked as a deepfake by DogeDesigner, a prominent member of the crypto community. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), DogeDesigner warned followers: “Elon Musk and his companies are NOT doing any crypto giveaways. Don’t fall for scams! Stay safe.”

This incident highlights the increasing danger posed by deepfake technology, which can convincingly mimic the voices and appearances of public figures. Scammers are exploiting this technology to create highly believable content, making it difficult for the public to discern genuine announcements from fraudulent ones.

Cryptocurrency scams have surged in recent years, often targeting high-profile figures like Musk to lend fake schemes an air of legitimacy. Deepfake videos now add another layer of sophistication, making these scams even more deceptive.

To protect yourself, always verify claims by checking announcements directly from official sources, such as Musk’s verified social media accounts. Avoid visiting suspicious sites like Elon4u.com, which are linked to scams and can be harmful. Stay vigilant and be cautious of “too good to be true” offers, especially in the crypto space.

Elon Musk is a frequent target of online scams, with many fraudulent schemes exploiting his name and fame. Although he hasn’t commented on this specific deepfake, his social media presence has often been used to promote fake giveaways in the past.