ISRO successfully launches EOS-08 Earth observation satellite, marking completion of SSLV development phase

the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:17 am. Seventeen minutes after liftoff, the satellite was placed into a precise orbit 475 km above the Earth.

Related Articles

This launch marks the third and final test flight of the SSLV, officially completing its development phase. ISRO Chairman S Somanath confirmed that the rocket performed perfectly, placing the satellite exactly where planned. With this success, ISRO now considers the SSLV ready for regular use and plans to transfer its technology to industry for mass production.

Details about the EOS-08 satellite

The EOS-08 satellite is designed for Earth observation and carries advanced technology for various tasks such as disaster monitoring, environmental observation, and surveillance. It includes multiple payloads that can capture images in infrared, monitor UV radiation, and measure soil moisture and ocean winds.

About the SSLV rocket

The SSLV is a versatile and cost-effective rocket designed to launch small satellites (weighing between 10 and 500 kg) into space. It’s built to be flexible, allowing for quick launches with minimal infrastructure, and can carry multiple satellites at once.

This launch also included a small satellite developed by Space Kidz India, which was successfully placed in orbit along with EOS-08.