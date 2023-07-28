ITR Filing: How to pay income tax online to generate challan

The July 31 deadline to file income tax returns is fast approaching. Taxpayers can pay their taxes online through the Payment Gateway option available on the e-Filing portal www.incometax.gov.in. This service allows taxpayers to make tax payments much more efficiently using payment methods, including Credit Card, Debit Card, Net-banking, and UPI.
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you make your tax payment online:
Pre-Login Requirements:
-Ensure you have the following information ready:
-Valid PAN/TAN for which tax payment needs to be made.
-Debit Card / Credit Card / Net banking facility / UPI.
-Valid Mobile number to receive One Time Password (OTP).
Income Tax Online Payment Process
-Log in to the e-Filing portal www.incometax.gov.in using your User ID and Password
-Click on 'Home' to access the main dashboard
-On the left-hand side, you will find an option labeled 'E-pay tax.' Click on it to proceed
-Enter your PAN number twice to confirm
-Provide your registered mobile number to receive an OTP (One Time Password)
-Enter the received OTP to authenticate your account
-Click on the 'Income Tax' option and proceed to fill in the required details
-Select the relevant assessment year
-Choose the type of payment
-You can then hit continue and then fill in the tax details
-Once you've filled in all the necessary information, you will be redirected to your bank's payment gateway
-Log in to your bank account by entering your login ID and password
-Verify the payment details and enter the required fields to complete the payment process
-After successfully making the payment, download the generated challan for your records and future reference
-You can store the challan in a PDF format
