Jaguar unveils first Type 00 concept electric car after controversial rebrand; watch video

Jaguar has unveiled its Type 00 concept car as part of its transformation into an electric-only luxury carmaker. Revealed in Miami, the two-door electric coupe showcases Jaguar's new "Copy Nothing" design philosophy. The car's bold appearance and the broader rebranding effort have already sparked intense debate.

The Type 00 features an elongated hood, low-slung roof, and a fastback design without a rear window, giving it a striking look. Inside, it includes unique elements like butterfly doors, a stone plinth between the seats, and brass accents. A digital display spans the windshield, visible even when other screens retract. Painted in Miami Pink and London Blue, the concept made its debut at Miami Art Week.

The concept car hints at Jaguar's upcoming production electric vehicle, a four-door grand tourer expected next year. Jaguar claims the production model will offer a range of up to 430 miles and rapid charging capabilities. However, the company's rebranding efforts have faced criticism.

Jaguar's latest branding campaign has been divisive. A promotional video featuring vibrant settings and models, but no car, drew criticism online. Some accused Jaguar of abandoning its heritage by removing the leaping cat emblem. Jaguar has rejected claims of being "woke" and defended its approach.

The backlash is the latest challenge for Jaguar, owned by India's Tata Motors, which paused UK sales to prepare for its 2026 relaunch. Jaguar's managing director, Rawdon Glover, stated the relaunch is essential for repositioning as a high-end brand but acknowledged the campaign's controversy. He emphasized moving away from traditional stereotypes while condemning some online reactions.

There are doubts about whether Jaguar's departure from its legacy will achieve the desired results. The global shift to electric vehicles has been slower than expected, and Jaguar's pivot comes at a challenging time. With competitors like Tesla and Porsche leading the EV market, Jaguar's sales have struggled, and its focus on high-priced exclusivity may alienate long-time customers.