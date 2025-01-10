Jeep India reintroduces 4x4 AT to its Meridian line-up amid huge customer demand

Jeep India has announced an update to its MY25 Jeep Meridian line-up, introducing a 4x4 automatic transmission (AT) option for the Limited (O) variant. Previously exclusive to the Overland variant, this move aims to address growing customer demand and broaden access to Jeep’s off-road capabilities.
The MY25 Jeep Meridian also sees the launch of an optional Accessories Pack, designed to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. The pack includes:
With 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrains available in both manual and automatic transmission options, the Jeep Meridian caters to diverse driving needs, offering advanced off-road performance alongside urban practicality.
The MY25 Jeep Meridian continues to target the premium SUV segment, combining performance, sophistication, and versatility.
Bookings for the updated MY25 Jeep Meridian, including the Limited (O) 4x4 AT variant and the Accessories Pack, are now open across Jeep dealerships in India and online at Jeep's website.
