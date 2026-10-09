Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Jeff Bezos says AI could make a 3-day workweek possible and help single-income families

Jeff Bezos says AI could make a 3-day workweek possible and help single-income families

The Amazon founder sees AI as a productivity driver that could give workers more freedom, even as job cuts and automation fears continue to shape the debate around employment.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Jeff Bezos says AI could make a 3-day workweek possible and help single-income familiesJeff Bezos

Artificial intelligence could change not just how people work, but also how much they need to earn to support their families. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos believes rising productivity could eventually allow some people to work just three days a week, while others might no longer need two incomes to run a household. His prediction comes at a time when AI is raising concerns about job security, even as businesses invest heavily in the technology. In an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Bezos explained why he believes AI could lead to a very different future for workers. However, his comments also come with an important contrast involving Amazon's own workforce.

Advertisement

Must Read: 'Premiumisation is no longer just a big-city trend': Amazon's Aman Deep Lohan on GIF 2026

Jeff Bezos on 3-day workweeks and single-income families

Bezos believes AI-driven productivity gains could give people greater flexibility over their working lives. “Some people will also decide, you know what, I can support my family by working three days a week,” he told Baier.

He also suggested that two-income households might eventually choose to rely on one earner. According to Bezos, greater productivity could mean people would not need to work multiple jobs just to cover household expenses.

He expects this shift could make hiring more difficult for employers as people choose to work less. “It’s going to actually be difficult to hire people,” he said, pointing to the possibility that workers may no longer need two jobs.

Advertisement

Must Read: Amazon launches new Android tablets with Alexa+ AI, Google Play Store access, but there’s a catch

Amazon's job cuts and Bezos' AI plans

Baier challenged Bezos' optimistic outlook by bringing up Amazon's roughly 30,000 corporate job cuts since late 2025. Bezos said Amazon was in a “very special position” because it had substantially expanded its workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic. He acknowledged fears of AI-driven job losses but said he disagreed with those predicting a more troubling outcome.

Bezos is also co-founder and co-CEO of AI company Prometheus, which aims to develop an “artificial general engineer” to help people turn ideas into physical products. He believes AI could generate double-digit productivity gains across the economy.

Asked whether AI investment is in a bubble, Bezos said it was “very hard to know”, adding that useful inventions can survive even if investors lose money.

Advertisement

For now, his three-day-workweek vision remains a prediction, not a confirmed workplace change.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more