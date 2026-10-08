'Premiumisation is no longer just a big-city trend': Amazon's Aman Deep Lohan on GIF 2026

Premium products find more buyers beyond big cities

Lohan said Amazon Now currently operates through nearly 800 micro-fulfilment centres, delivering hundreds of thousands of products within 10-15 minutes. Orders through the service are doubling every quarter, and the business is already running at a $1 billion annualised run rate.

Amazon’s broader delivery network now offers more than 1 million products for same-day delivery and over 4 million products for next-day delivery across 19,000 pin codes.

Another trend Amazon is seeing is premiumisation. Smart home and kitchen appliances are growing three times compared with last year and now contribute more than 15-20%. This includes robotic vacuum cleaners, induction cooktops and smart water purifiers, with demand also coming from smaller cities.

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The same trend is visible in health and wellness, where treadmills and smart bands priced above Rs 20,000-30,000 are growing faster than entry-level products.

Amazon expands premium brand selection

Lohan said Amazon has continued adding global and direct-to-consumer brands. He cited brands such as Atamburg, which has grown nearly five to seven times over the past two years, Lego and SharkNinja.

For the Great Indian Festival, customers can expect deals that Amazon describes as some of the lowest prices of the year, along with bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

Going forward, Lohan pointed out that Amazon will continue to focus on three areas - wider and more relevant selection, better value, and faster delivery.