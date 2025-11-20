Jio-Google Gemini Pro offer expanded to all unlimited 5G users, adds Gemini 3

Reliance Jio and Google have today announced a significant enhancement to their collaborative Gemini Pro AI offering, rolling out access to the latest Google Gemini 3 model as part of the plan. This marks a pivotal step in the democratisation of advanced AI tools across India. The updated Jio Gemini offer is no longer restricted to a specific youth segment but is now available to all eligible Jio unlimited 5G customers. This substantial upgrade officially commenced on 19th November 2025.

Advertisement

Under the revised proposition, every qualifying unlimited 5G user can claim the full Gemini Pro plan, which is valued at ₹35,100, completely free of charge for an 18-month period. The inclusion of Google’s newest Gemini 3 model ensures subscribers receive access to state-of-the-art AI capabilities, building upon the initial introduction of the Gemini Pro service. This move reinforces Jio's core commitment to ensuring that next-generation technology is accessible to a broader Indian population.

The initial Jio-Google partnership, announced on 30th October 2025, was primarily focused on providing complimentary Gemini Pro AI access to a select user base, namely those subscribed to unlimited 5G plans and aged between 18 and 25. The latest announcement marks a notable expansion, shifting away from a youth-only offer to encompass the entire eligible unlimited 5G user base, thus significantly multiplying the number of users who can benefit from the high-value AI package.

Advertisement

The activation process remains straightforward for eligible customers. Access to the free 18-month Gemini Pro Plan is available for instant activation via a "Claim Now" banner within the MyJio application.