Netflix makes content discovery easy with new Instagram-like vertical video feed

Netflix, the Over-the-Top (OTT) platform, announced to redesign its mobile app and to introduce Instagram-like vertical video feeds called “Clips.” The new video feed is intended to make content discovery engaging by showcasing small highlights from original Netflix shows and movies.

Netflix said, “Think of ‘Clips’ as a personalised highlight reel that helps you decide what to watch or play next, without endless scrolling.” The company highlighted that Clips will show users short video clips from TV series, movies, and special content based on their personal viewing preferences.

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What is Netflix ‘Clips’ and how it works

Netflix is rolling out a short vertical video feed to its mobile app, similar to how Instagram Reels works. With this feature, the company plans to make content discovery intuitive and easy. In addition, Netflix also announced additional features to the video feed.

“With our enhanced navigation and Clips, our new vertical video feed, we’re building on past learnings to deliver an experience designed for the way members want to enjoy Netflix on their phones: for the moments in between, to discover a new title, or a quick laugh,” said Elizabeth Stone, Netflix’s Chief Product and Technology Officer.

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Within Clips, users can instantly add a movie or show to “My List” if something catches their attention. They can also share scenes or recommendations with friends through text messages or social media. Lastly, Clips will offer personalised recommendations to help users decide what to watch next, whether they want comedy, family movies, drama, or other genres.

As of now, Clips only supports content from TV series and movies, and Netflix also plans to include podcasts, live programming and collections based on genres.

Netflix “Clips” availability

Netflix is rolling out Clip in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa to the Mobile app. More regions are expected to be added in the coming months.

