DailyObjects introduces ‘Node,’ a modular wireless charger in India; Priced at Rs 10,000

DailyObjects, the lifestyle-tech brand, has launched a wireless charging ecosystem called “Node,” which is said to be the world’s first modular charging ecosystem. The company said that it brings a new sub-category of charging setup that is more flexible and different from traditional, static designs.

DailyObjects said, “NODE allows users to charge multiple devices from a single desk setup and detach individual modules for portable use beyond the desk.”

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DailyObjects Node: What does it offer?

DailyObjects Node comes with different dock setups that include 2-in-1 or 3-in-1, depending on how many devices you want to charge at once. It comes with accessories like a wireless charging stand for phones, a wireless charging disk, an Apple Watch charging stand, and a portable lamp. These attachments can function on the dock and independently through dual charging modes enabled via pogo- pin connectivity and USB Type-C support.

The wireless charger supports the Qi2.2 25W wireless charging standard for fast and efficient wireless charging. The phone stand is backed by a 7,800 mAh battery, whereas the Apple Watch stand supports 5W fast wireless charging for all Apple Watch models. Its charging Disk supports Qi 2.2 25W charging for phones and earbuds. Lastly, the portable lamp is also powered by a 2,600 mAh battery and has 3 brightness levels. The company claims that it can run up to 8 hours for lighting use.

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Node also comes with a “One Wire System”, which means the entire setup can run using a single cable instead of multiple chargers and wires. Since it offers a modular setup, users can quickly change or rearrange parts depending on their needs, spaces, routines, and device combinations.

DailyObjects Node price in India

The DailyObjects Node comes at a starting price of Rs 10,000 in India, and the price will be based on the configuration of modules. The sale will go live on May 27, 2026, across DailyObjects’ online and select retail platforms.