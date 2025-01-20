scorecardresearch
Business Today
Reliance Jio postpaid users on Rs 199 plan to be shifted to Rs 299 plan

Feedback

Jio users who are still on the Rs 199 postpaid plan will be moved to the Rs 299 plan. However, new customers will start with a base plan of Rs 349, offering more data and benefits.

Some Reliance Jio users currently on the Rs 199 postpaid plan will be upgraded to the Rs 299 plan starting 23 January 2025. These customers will be automatically migrated to the Rs 299 plan.

The Rs 299 plan offers unlimited voice calls and 25GB of data per month, with any additional data usage charged at Rs 10 per GB. The overall benefits remain similar.

If you’re looking to buy a new Jio postpaid plan, the Rs 299 plan is not available to new users. Instead, the base plan for new customers now starts at Rs 349. This plan offers better benefits, including 30GB of data (5GB more than the Rs 299 plan) and access to unlimited 5G data where available.

This change primarily impacts those who have been on the Rs 199 plan for some time. With the price hike, many may feel they are getting less value for money compared to the Rs 349 plan, which is more attractive in terms of data benefits.

Jio hasn’t officially explained the reason behind this pricing adjustment, but it’s likely part of a broader strategy to streamline postpaid offerings while pushing users towards higher-value plans. With the increasing rollout of 5G services in India, Jio is clearly prioritising plans that promote its 5G.

If you’re an existing Rs 199 user being migrated to the Rs 299 plan, it may be worth considering the Rs 349 plan instead if you want additional data and 5G benefits. However, if your data usage is minimal and you don’t need 5G access, sticking to the Rs 299 plan could work.

Published on: Jan 20, 2025, 5:22 AM IST
