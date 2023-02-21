JioCinema offers streaming of IPL 2023 in 4K resolution for free; all you need to know

HIGHLIGHTS

IPL 2023 can be streamed for free on JioCinema

Earlier, IPL was streamed online on Disney+Hotstar

JioCinema also allows users to look at statistics like score and pitch heat map on phones

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL), which is set to start from March 31, will stream on JioCinema, confirmed Reliance Jio. The first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings can be streamed online in 4K resolution(UltraHD) for free, reported India Today.

Earlier, IPL was streamed online on Disney+Hotstar and people who had paid subscription for the platform would only be able to access matches there.

FIFA World Cup 2022 was also streamed on JioCinema with multicam feature, which basically allows users to switch between multiple camera angles for all 74 matches. Users can stream IPL 2023 with the help of the same feature for free as the JioPhone already comes with JioCinema.

Besides multi camera angles, JioCinema also allows users to look at statistics like score and pitch heat map on phones.

Notably, while streaming FIFA World Cup, people were struggling to watch the match as the app was almost unable to take the high load.

JioCinema users can watch the matches in 12 different languages, including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, to name a few. The commentary, statistics will eventually change as per the choice of language one plans to watch in.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has deployed 5G services in around 277 Indian cities. However, some users are complaining of call drop issues.

Also, the company is said to be planning to unveil its Jio Media Cable accessory, which basically allows users who to stream matches even at a non-smart TV with no HDMI via their phones.

Also Read: Reliance Jio True5G launched in 20 Indian cities across 11 states: Check list

Also Read: India's UPI, Singapore's PayNow linked: All you need to know