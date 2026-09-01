Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
John Ternus at Apple: How the new CEO rose through the company’s hardware ranks

John Ternus at Apple: How the new CEO rose through the company’s hardware ranks

Ternus’ nearly 25-year journey at Apple has taken him from product design to overseeing the company’s most important hardware, before stepping into its top leadership role.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 6:00 PM IST
John Ternus at Apple: How the new CEO rose through the company’s hardware ranksJohn Ternus rose through Apple’s hardware ranks before becoming the company’s CEO.

John Ternus has now taken over as Apple CEO, succeeding Tim Cook after nearly 25 years inside the company. His appointment puts an executive with extensive experience across Apple’s product and engineering teams at the head of the technology giant.

This new role represents the latest milestone in Ternus’s career at Apple, which started in 2001 within the Product Design group. Over time, he progressed through a series of increasingly senior hardware leadership positions, broadening his portfolio to oversee key product lines including the Mac, iPad, AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch.

Advertisement

Must Read:  Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4: expected design, features and major upgrades

His work has also extended beyond product launches, covering areas such as reliability, durability, materials and repairability. Now, as Apple begins a new leadership chapter, Ternus brings that long experience inside the company to its top executive role.

John Ternus joined Apple in 2001

Ternus joined Apple’s Product Design team in 2001, beginning a career that would eventually take him to the company’s top hardware position. His early work included products such as the Apple Cinema Display.

In 2013, he became vice president of Hardware Engineering under Dan Riccio. His responsibilities included hardware development across the Mac and iPad lines, as well as AirPods.

Advertisement

Must Read: Tim Cook's last day as Apple CEO: From Jobs' heir to Apple's longest-reigning leader

His role expanded again in 2020 when he took responsibility for iPhone hardware. In 2021, he was promoted to senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, succeeding Riccio. He later took charge of Apple Watch hardware in late 2022.

From product engineering to Apple’s major hardware launches

As his responsibilities grew, Ternus became a familiar face at Apple events and WWDC presentations. He introduced or presented products and updates including iPad Pro models, the iMac Pro, iMac, MacBook Pro and the redesigned Mac Pro.

Apple’s April 2026 announcement also highlighted the breadth of his work. Over nearly 25 years, Ternus has overseen hardware engineering across every Apple product category, including multiple generations of iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch, as well as the introduction of iPad and AirPods.

Advertisement

Reliability, materials and repairability

Ternus’ work has also covered how Apple products are built and maintained. Apple credits his hardware organisation with advances in reliability and durability, along with innovations in materials and repairability.

His team has worked on the use of recycled aluminium and 3D-printed titanium in Apple Watch Ultra 3, while also developing improvements intended to extend product lifespans.

On AirPods, his organisation has driven improvements in active noise cancellation and hearing-health features. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more