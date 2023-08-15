‘Knock knock, challenge accepted, open the door’: Musk says he’s going to show up at Zuckerberg’s house to fight

The proposed cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has now reached an even higher level of absurdity. Since Zuckerberg announced that the fight has been officially cancelled, Musk has come up with a new plan. He has declared that he will make an unannounced visit to Zuckerberg's residence.

In a recent post on the platform formerly known as Twitter (now referred to as X), Musk stated, "Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door. Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags.”

In another tweet right after, Musk said, ”For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

Zuckerberg, who had been training and participating in jiujitsu tournaments, had initially agreed to the cage match proposal. However, he eventually withdrew from the idea due to Musk's lack of commitment to a specific date.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Musk then hinted at a possible fight in Rome, independent of the UFC, but the Italian government promptly refuted this claim. Zuckerberg was insistent on organising the fight professionally.

Also WATCH: Independence Day 2023: Tata, Britannia, Birla, Mahindra, Dabur, other pre-independent corporations that helped transform India and made a huge impact globally

Expressing his frustration, Zuckerberg messaged Musk saying, “I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on.” This message was, of course, shared by Musk online. Subsequently, Musk suggested a new idea: a fight in Zuckerberg's own backyard. He playfully taunted Zuckerberg by saying, "Perhaps you possess the skills of a modern-day Bruce Lee and might miraculously emerge victorious."

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India