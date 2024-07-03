Land Rover Defender OCTA unveiled in India starting at Rs 2.65 crore; see details

Land Rover has just revealed the Defender OCTA, the newest and most extreme addition to the legendary Defender lineup. It looks like a ground-up reimagining of the Defender.

The Defender OCTA takes its name from the toughest known mineral on Earth—the diamond—and its signature eight-sided shape. This inspiration is evident in the vehicle's imposing presence, rugged design elements, and a new diamond-shaped graphic that sets it apart as the flagship of the Defender family.

Under the hood roars a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, churning out a staggering 467kW and up to 750Nm of torque. That translates to a blistering 0-100km/h time of just 4.0 seconds, making this the most powerful Defender ever produced.

Land Rover says they meticulously re-engineered the Defender OCTA's chassis and suspension to conquer any terrain imaginable. The headline feature? A hydraulically-interlinked 6D Dynamics suspension system that works wonders both on and off-road, virtually eliminating body roll during cornering while providing exceptional wheel articulation for tackling the toughest obstacles.

"Our high-performance experts have achieved the impossible with Defender OCTA, working tirelessly over the past three years to create the most capable Defender ever made – regardless of which surface it is enjoyed on," said Jamal Hameedi, Director of SVO at Jaguar Land Rover. "They have re-engineered components throughout the vehicle to ensure Defender OCTA is the perfect companion for epic adventures anywhere on the planet.”

The Defender OCTA sports a wider stance and increased ride height, allowing it to wade through up to one metre of water. Also included is Terrain Response 2 with dedicated modes for various surfaces.

There is also new Performance Seats with enhanced bolstering to keep you firmly in place during spirited driving, while the Body and Soul Seat technology, a first for Defender, uses strategically placed transducers to let you feel the music.

For the first year of production, Land Rover is offering the Defender OCTA Edition One, featuring a curated selection of exclusive design elements. This includes a unique Faroe Green paint finish, striking Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing, and luxurious two-tone Khaki and Ebony Ultrafabrics PU interior trim.

The Defender OCTA is poised to redefine what's possible from a luxury off-roader, offering an unparalleled blend of performance, capability, and style. Orders are set to open soon, with the Defender OCTA Edition One priced around Rs 2.85 crore (ex-showroom) in India.