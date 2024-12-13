Last day to update Aadhaar details online for free: How to change before tomorrow's deadline

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the window for updating Aadhaar details online for free will close on Saturday, 14 December. Aadhaar holders are encouraged to update their details, such as address changes, through the UIDAI’s myAadhaar portal before this deadline.

This initiative aims to improve service delivery and ensure accurate Aadhaar-based authentication, with UIDAI recommending updates every 10 years.

What happens after the deadline?

From 15 December 2024 onwards, updating Aadhaar details will no longer be free. Changes can still be made at Aadhaar enrolment centres, but fees will apply.

How to update Aadhaar details online

Follow these steps to update your Aadhaar card online for free:

1. Visit the Portal: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Log In: Enter your Aadhaar number, captcha code, and click ‘Send OTP’. Use the OTP received on your registered phone number to log in.

3. Select Update Option: Choose ‘Document Update’.

4. Review Guidelines: Carefully read the instructions and click ‘Next’.

5. Verify Details: Check the box confirming the details are correct and proceed.

6. Upload Documents: Upload your Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents.

7. Submit: Click ‘Submit’.

You’ll receive a Service Request Number (SRN) via email to track your update status.

For offline updates

If you prefer updating details offline visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre. Use the ‘Centres Nearby’ tool on the Bhuvan Aadhaar Portal or search using your PIN code to locate a centre near you.

Limitations of the mAadhaar App

Currently, the mAadhaar app only supports address updates via document upload. Other demographic details like name, date of birth, and mobile number updates are not yet available through the app. UIDAI has hinted that additional features might be added in future updates.