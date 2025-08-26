Lenovo Legion Gen 10 laptops debut in India with NVIDIA RTX 5090, OLED panels, AI features

Lenovo has introduced its latest Legion Gen 10 series of gaming laptops in India, unveiling the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i and Legion 5i today. The new line-up aims to combine high-end performance with design refinements, AI-driven optimisation and OLED displays.

At the top end of the series, the Legion Pro 7i is equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB graphics. Lenovo says the addition of its LA3 and LA1 AI chips allows the system to adjust performance in real time, balancing frame rates and latency even during heavy workloads.

The rest of the line-up includes the Legion 7i, Pro 5i and 5i. The machines feature a focus on portability and versatility, targeting both gamers and creators. All models come with Lenovo’s updated PureSight OLED displays, offering refresh rates of up to 240Hz, TrueBlack 1000 certification and low response times.

Cooling has also been updated with the Legion ColdFront Vapor HyperChamber system, which the company claims can deliver up to 250W of power while keeping fan noise and chassis thickness in check. The laptops are designed with a mix of bold styling and durable construction, alongside immersive audio tuned for gaming.

The Legion Pro 7i is already on sale in India, starting at ₹2,49,990, exclusively via Lenovo’s official website. The Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i and Legion 5i are expected to be available soon through Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores, where customers will also be able to place custom orders.