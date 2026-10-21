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Less RAM, same price? Your next budget Android phone could come with just 4GB RAM; Here's why

Less RAM, same price? Your next budget Android phone could come with just 4GB RAM; Here's why

The rising cost of memory is putting pressure on consumer electronics makers, raising concerns about whether affordable smartphones can keep pace with increasingly demanding software.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Less RAM, same price? Your next budget Android phone could come with just 4GB RAM; Here's whyBudget Android phones could get less RAM in 2027 as rising memory costs pressure manufacturers.(Representative image)

Buying a budget Android smartphone could become a more complicated decision in 2027, as manufacturers face growing pressure to balance hardware costs with performance. Memory is an important part of that equation, affecting how smoothly a phone runs apps, switches between tasks and handles everyday use.

Now, a report suggests that smartphone makers may reconsider the amount of RAM offered across their affordable and mid-range devices next year. If these changes materialise, you could find yourself choosing between paying more for better specifications and settling for lower memory configurations.

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The reported development comes amid rising demand for memory from the artificial intelligence industry, which is putting pressure on costs across the technology sector.

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Budget Android phones could get less RAM in 2027

According to Android Authority, citing a Weibo post by Fixed Focus Digital, entry-level Android phones could start with 4GB of RAM in 2027, while higher configurations may offer 6GB. Mid-range smartphones could begin with 8GB, with 12GB reserved for more expensive variants. The reported shift would be notable because Android Authority says most smartphone brands currently offer at least 6GB of RAM in budget devices, with some models providing 8GB.

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For you, RAM affects how many apps can remain active and how smoothly you can switch between tasks. While 4GB can handle basic activities, demanding applications and multitasking could become more challenging. Android Authority's earlier testing identified 8GB as a reasonable baseline for a good Android experience. However, these configurations have not been officially confirmed by smartphone manufacturers.

Why AI demand could affect your next phone

The possible change comes as growing demand for memory in AI infrastructure puts pressure on supply and prices. Data centres require substantial memory resources, adding to costs across the wider technology industry.

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Smartphone makers could respond by adjusting specifications, increasing prices or reserving higher-memory configurations for more expensive models. The report also notes that devices with 4GB of RAM may struggle to run Android 17 smoothly, although actual performance will depend on the phone's hardware and software optimisation.

For those planning to upgrade next year, the key consideration will be the memory configuration offered at each price point. Until manufacturers confirm their plans, however, the reported changes should be treated as a possibility rather than a settled industry decision.

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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:12 PM IST
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