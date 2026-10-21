Apple’s iPhone Duo screen has an unusually soft spot near the crease: Raises question on

Apple’s iPhone Duo’s foldable display is attracting attention following a new hands-on observation that could offer a closer look at the engineering behind its screen. The finding, shared by Ice Universe on X, comes from Weibo user Kang, who reportedly tested multiple units of the device. While foldable smartphones have become increasingly common, managing the display’s folding region remains a key engineering challenge for manufacturers. The latest observation has drawn attention to how Apple’s display responds to physical pressure, raising questions about the materials used around its crease. It also brings a possible display construction technique into focus, although neither the reported test nor the available information confirms the technology behind the behaviour.
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