LinkedIn Top Startups 2026 explained: Why Zepto leads the list while Pronto and Akasa Air miss top spots

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LinkedIn Top 10 startups in India 2026

According to LinkedIn News India, Zepto leads the list, followed by nine companies operating across different sectors.

1. Zepto: Founded in July 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto operates a quick-commerce platform delivering groceries, electronics, beauty products and other essentials.

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2. topmate.io: Founded in May 2021 by Ankit Agarwal and Dinesh Singh, the platform helps professionals monetise their expertise through consultations, webinars and digital products.

3. Matiks: Launched in September 2024, the gaming platform offers logic puzzles, mental maths challenges and one-on-one gameplay. Its co-founders include Sudhanshu Bhatia, Mohan Kumar and Sushant Timmapur.

4. Figuring Out Media & Education: Founded by entrepreneur Raj Shamani, the media venture is known for its Figuring Out Podcast, featuring conversations with business leaders and creators.

5. Zetheta Algorithms: Incorporated in September 2023, the fintech company develops risk-profiling tools for investment advisers and wealth managers.

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6. Snabbit: Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, the platform offers on-demand household services, including cleaning, cooking and salon services.

7. Emergent: Founded in 2024 by brothers Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, the AI app-building platform officially launched in June 2025. The platform helps users build applications using natural-language prompts.

8. Weekday: Founded in 2021 by Amit Singh, Anubav Malik and Chetan Dalal, the recruitment platform uses AI to help businesses identify suitable candidates.

9. Sarvam: Founded in August 2023 by Dr Vivek Raghavan and Dr Pratyush Kumar, the Bengaluru-based company develops generative AI technology focused on Indian languages and enterprise applications.

10. PALMONAS: Founded in March 2022 by Pallavi Mohadikar Patwari and Dr Amol Patwari, the demi-fine jewellery brand later gained significant momentum when Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor joined the company as a co-founder and partner.

Where did Pronto and Akasa Air fall short?

Zepto's first-place finish puts a quick-commerce company ahead of businesses working in AI, recruitment, fintech and consumer services. Its operations span technology, logistics, dark-store management and customer support, giving it a workforce-intensive business model. However, LinkedIn has not disclosed individual scores establishing which factors contributed most to its leading position.

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Pronto, which launched in Gurugram in 2025 under founder and CEO Anjali Sardana, ranks 12th. The platform connects customers with hourly household help for cleaning, laundry, dishwashing and basic meal preparation. LinkedIn lists more than 600 full-time employees for the company. Its recent market entry provides context for its growth stage, but does not establish why it missed the top 10.

Akasa Air, meanwhile, ranks 20th. Founded by former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh, the airline began commercial operations on August 7, 2022, with its inaugural Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight. The venture also received significant backing from investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The difference is that LinkedIn's ranking does not measure a company's size, brand recognition or commercial success alone. It evaluates employment growth, engagement, jobseeker interest and the ability to attract talent from organisations featured in its Top Companies rankings. The assessment covers July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.