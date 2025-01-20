Lost SIM signal? Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL users can now use other available network to make calls

The Department of Telecommunications has launched the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility in the country. This allows telecommunications service providers (TSPs) to share infrastructure at government-funded mobile towers. Essentially, this means that users of Jio, Airtel, and BSNL will be able to access 4G networks and make calls even if they are not within range of their own cellular towers, as they will be able to access 4G services through a single DBN-funded tower.

Related Articles

DBN is Digital Bharat Nidhi, a fund that aims to improve the quality and accessibility of telecommunications services in India. It was created by the Government of India as part of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and was earlier known as Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The announcement for the ICR facility was made by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, "This is a crucial pillar, with three of our TSPs – BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance – joining forces to leverage each other’s infrastructure at all DBN-funded sites. With nearly 27,836 such sites, we are ensuring not only connectivity but also providing customers across the country with the freedom of choice."

The launch of ICR means that infrastructure requirements would also reduce, as fewer cell towers would need to be installed. More people would benefit from a single DBN-funded tower and get access to 4G services. According to the official announcement by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this launch will enable "seamless 4G connectivity for over 35,400 rural and remote villages served by approximately such 27,000 towers."