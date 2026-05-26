Luna Band to debut in India with AI-powered health tracking and voice support: Waitlist is now open

Luna has introduced the Luna Band in India, a voice-first wearable that focuses on daily health planning and performance tracking. The company described the Band as the first device that “opens to your day, not your data.” It comes with a health intelligence engine that continuously reads body signals and combines them with additional health data sources such as blood markers, medical context and food habits.

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The company said the device is designed to help users achieve “peak state” every day by prioritising schedules and daily actions instead of relying on traditional health dashboards. Luna said the system turns these inputs into a simplified daily plan supported by haptic alerts.

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Luna Band: Specifications and features

According to the company, the Luna Band offers haptic alerts that can deliver contextual prompts based on the wearer’s condition and schedule. Its morning alert feature may suggest users delay espresso intake, and also provide a notification to recommend the ideal window for a high-focus work session.

The Luna app opens directly to a “Today” interface that presents a structured plan for the day. The plan is tagged by source, including Sleep AI, Nutrition AI, Supplements, Activity AI and Circadian intelligence. The interface shows completed actions, highlights the current task and lines up upcoming recommendations throughout the day. The platform also includes a Peak Score system that builds into Peak Days over time, allowing users to track long-term wellness and performance trends.

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Among the features announced are voice-powered logging for meals, workouts and daily habits, an “Ask Luna anything about your health” conversational input, and a built-in micro-app ecosystem covering stress, nutrition, training, supplements, productivity and third-party integrations.

It also lists personalised recommendations based on user data for custom health module creation, cause-and-effect wellness insights, real-time adaptive recommendations and planning, and more. The Luna Band also supports voice logging to cut manual data entry. Users can log activities through voice prompts, and the input will be available throughout the app for conversational health queries and check-ins.

The Luna Band Drop 1 release will be invite-only, with shipping expected to begin at the end of July 2026. The waitlist is now open through the Luna Band waitlist page.