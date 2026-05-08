No screen, no distractions: Google launches Fitbit Air and new Health app

Google has unveiled a Whoop competitor, with a screenless fitness tracker dubbed “Fitbit Air.” The wearable is built for 24/7 wear, providing users with a comfortable fit for continuous wear, and offers advanced features such as heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm monitoring with A-fib (atrial fibrillation) alerts, blood oxygen level, and more.

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Google Fitbit Air: Specifications and features

The Google Fitbit Air is launched as a “proactive wellness partner” that comes with high-fidelity sensor technology for 24/7 health and fitness tracking. As mentioned above, the wearable offers several health-tracking features, including heart rhythm monitoring with Afib alerts, SpO2, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages and duration, and more.

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Its screenless and lightweight pebble-like design is intended for low-profile wear, but a wearable that offers accurate data collection. Google says that the Fitbit Air is 25% smaller than the Fitbit Luxe and 50% smaller than the Inspire 3. The company further believes that removing the screen can help users stay more focused instead of constantly checking notifications or stats.

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The Fitbit Air connects with the new Google Health app, which was launched on May 7, replacing the Fitbit app. The app integrates an AI-powered personal health coach that provides personalised recommendations and can analyse photos of gym equipment or routines to log activity.

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The wearable also supports automatic workout detection that uses machine learning to improve accuracy over time based on individual user patterns. The Fitbit Air offers up to one week of battery life, and it supports fast charging, offering a full day of power in about five minutes. What makes it more enticing is that it's compatible with both Android and iOS versions.

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Google Fitbit Air: Price and availability

The Fitbit Air costs $99.99 (about Rs. 9,400) and buyers can pre-order the wearable globally. However, the official sale will start on May 26. With the purchase, buyers can enjoy a three-month trial of Google Health Premium along with access to Google Health Coach features.