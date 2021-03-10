Made-in-India iPhone 12 to hit stores in April-May

Apple's iPhone 12, a major hit in the country, is now being manufactured locally in India. And the made-in-India iPhone 12 model will be available for purchase starting April-May this year, confirm analysts and industry sources.

"Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers. We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," said Apple. The iPhone 12 is being manufactured at the Indian arm of Taiwan-based Foxconn, the contract manufacturers for Apple, which already manufactures popular Apple models including the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

"On the back of its recent market gains in 2020, Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in India in 2021 and beyond. The local assembly of iPhone 12 in India will give a further fillip to its Apple's prospects," says Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Cyber Media Research Ltd.

Launched in October 2020, iPhone 12 features a sleek flat-edge design along with advanced computational photography, an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, a new Ceramic Shield front cover. Retailing starting Rs 69,990, it is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with the original iPhone SE. Over the years, Apple is manufacturing some of its most advanced iPhones including iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020 and now the iPhone 12. Of these, the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, two of the largest-selling models for Apple, are being assembled at the Foxconn plant.

Whereas the iPhone 7 along with iPhone SE 2020 is assembled at the Wistron facility. However, in December last year, Wistron's iPhone manufacturing site near Bengaluru was damaged during an incident of vandalism by the employees over delayed payment for the month of October-November. Basis its preliminary findings indicating violation of 'Apple's Supplier Code of Conduct', Apple had placed Wistron on probation and restricted it from receiving any new business from Apple before corrective actions were completed.

While the iPhones assembled in India primarily cater to the domestic demand, Apple also exports 'Made in India' iPhones to other countries as well.

